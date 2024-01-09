Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

