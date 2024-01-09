Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,794 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $87,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

