First Merchants Corp Sells 43,470 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,470 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

