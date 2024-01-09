Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 160 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

