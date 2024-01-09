EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,595 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,329,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 120,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

