Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Shares of ELAN opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

