Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

