Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 855 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

