Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.