Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 345 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

