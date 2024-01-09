Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TGT opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

