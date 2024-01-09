Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

