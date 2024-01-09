Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $404.95 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $268.97 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

