Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

