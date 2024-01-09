Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.