Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4,444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Standex International by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 371.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Standex International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

