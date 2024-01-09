Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $580.55 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $595.78 and a 200 day moving average of $549.46. The firm has a market cap of $264.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

