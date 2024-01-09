Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

