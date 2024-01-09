Divi Price Hits $0.0048 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Divi coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $17.90 million and $310,429.53 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Divi has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00021118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,715,809,834 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,715,566,809.605952. The last known price of Divi is 0.00521478 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $262,071.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

