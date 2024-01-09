Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

