Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,582,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

