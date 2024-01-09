DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

DexCom Trading Up 4.6 %

DexCom stock opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

