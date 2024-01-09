CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $31,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $52,921,073. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,354.67, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

