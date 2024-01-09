CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,378 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of CrowdStrike worth $85,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $2,055,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $52,921,073. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $261.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,353.94, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.97.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

