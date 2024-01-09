Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) to Issue $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Conwest Associates Stock Performance
Shares of CWPS stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Conwest Associates has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.
Conwest Associates Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conwest Associates
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Mobileye gets poked on weak forecasts, buying opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Chevron stock made it to Barron’s top 2024 picks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Pinterest: The frictionless social commerce play for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Conwest Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conwest Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.