Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) to Issue $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Conwest Associates Stock Performance

Shares of CWPS stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Conwest Associates has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Get Conwest Associates alerts:

Conwest Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Conwest Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conwest Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.