Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Cognex worth $82,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

