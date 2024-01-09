City Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

City has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

City Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.54. City has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.61 million. City had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, research analysts expect that City will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock worth $288,130. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in City by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

