Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.26. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.