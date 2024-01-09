Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $359,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

