Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 781 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $169.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

