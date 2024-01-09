Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 46,735 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 46,735 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,035,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 150,854 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

