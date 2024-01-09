Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 127,648 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,648 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,311,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after buying an additional 109,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,207,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after buying an additional 221,684 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.