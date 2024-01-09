Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.