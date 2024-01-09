Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global-e Online by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global-e Online by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 210,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Global-e Online by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Global-e Online Trading Up 4.5 %

GLBE stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

