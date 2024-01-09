Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

