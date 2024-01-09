Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ISTB opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.