Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

