Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

