Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.94. The company has a market capitalization of $426.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

