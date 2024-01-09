Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,138 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

