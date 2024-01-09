Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.47. The stock has a market cap of $368.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

