Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $292.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.41. The company has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

