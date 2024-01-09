Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $460.74 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

