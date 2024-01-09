Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

