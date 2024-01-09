Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $313.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.93.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

