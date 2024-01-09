Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 95 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $562.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

