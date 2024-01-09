Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $588,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

CSX stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.