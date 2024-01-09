Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCZ opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

