Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 708.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 103,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

