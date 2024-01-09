Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

